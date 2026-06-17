Why did Wizard Liz leave her son behind? Inside her controversial exit from America

The internet motivational personality, Wizard Liz, is at the centre of a growing controversy following an emotional livestream in which she revealed that she has left the United States without her son.

The influencer, whose real name is Lize Dzjabrailova, appeared visibly upset when she confirmed her separation from her child, claiming her former partner, Landon Nickerson, had obtained a restraining order that prevented her from taking their son with her when she left the country.

She also claimed that Lanson suggested she marry for immigration purposes shortly before her exit, which troubled her deeply.

During the livestream, she said: “I genuinely do not know what my next move is.”

Liz took to TikTok on May 12, 2026, indicating that she had decided to relocate to Asia on a permanent basis, with Japan being her most probable destination. However, it is still unclear whether her decision was a voluntary one or an inevitable result of the visa issues that she mentioned.

As a motivational figure, Liz has been subject to criticism from her followers who claim that she is leaving her son behind. Firing back at critics, she advised women not to make the same mistake their mothers made, but instead to “let go of their child if a man is fighting for custody.”

The situation about her son's custody remains legally unresolved, as there’s no independent, confirmed court filings related to the alleged restraining order. Moreover, neither Liz nor Landon has released any detailed official statement addressing the legal aspects of the custody dispute.