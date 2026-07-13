Who will inherit Lindsey Graham’s $3M fortune after sudden death? Here’s everything to know

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on Saturday, July 11, at the age of 71, leaves behind an estimated net worth of $1.5 million to $3 million.

Since Graham never married and has no children, a question looms over who will inherit his financial legacy.

Graham was serving in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003 before a long career in the Senate, serving in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003 before a long career in the Senate.

He was running for his fifth term when he died of an aortic dissection resulting from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the preliminary report from the District of Columbia's medical examiner.

Having no spouse nor any children, Graham's property will probably go to his immediate surviving family members.

The immediate surviving family members of Graham include his sister and other family members, but more information regarding their names is confidential. According to the law of South Carolina, when a person dies intestate or dies without immediate family members, then their property will be inherited by parents and other close relatives.

However, there’s no confirmation about his specific will. His office has not commented on his estate matters, citing the family’s request for privacy during “this incredibly difficult period.”

In the absence of any specific will, South Carolina probate courts will determine the distribution of his assets as per the state law. Typically, this means spouse and children, parents, siblings, and extended family.