 
Geo News

Trump announces 20% toll fee for ships passing through Strait of Hormuz

Trump says the US will act as the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 13, 2026

Trump announces 20% toll fee for ships passing through Strait of Hormuz
Trump announces 20% toll fee for ships passing through Strait of Hormuz

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has announced an imposition of the 20 percent toll on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz while reinstating the Iranian blockade over the key oil trade route in renewed escalation between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, the 47th POTUS announced that the U.S. will be taking on a new role as “The Guarding of the Hormuz Strait.”

The 80-year-old American president described the oil choke hold as a “very volatile section of the world,” adding the U.S. will get 20% fee on all the cargo shipped “for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security.”

Trump said the strait was open and all countries will have a fair and open use of it.

Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X on X: "The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A. https://t.co/m81hb9Nl3p" / X

The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A.

This comes after the two countries renewed attacks on each other, despite reaching an interim 60-day ceasefire on June 17, 2026. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared the Strait of Hormuz to be closed again for commercial shipping.

Both sides have accused each other of breaking the deal. In an interview with Fox News on Monday, the U.S. president said, “We had a deal. It was a done deal, and they broke it. They always break it.”

Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf expressed similar sentiment via a post on X. He wrote, “The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.”

محمدباقر قالیباف

The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.

Oil prices have already taken a hit from the recent wave of escalation as the Brent crude price jumped by more than 4 percent on Monday. 

Make us preferred on Google
Who was breeding cobras that escaped into China's floodwaters? See full details
Who was breeding cobras that escaped into China's floodwaters? See full details
Bubba Wallace responds after 27-point EchoPark speedway penalty
Bubba Wallace responds after 27-point EchoPark speedway penalty
Trent Taylor, ex-49ers WR, makes surprise career move after seven NFL seasons
Trent Taylor, ex-49ers WR, makes surprise career move after seven NFL seasons
Jayden Adams partner breaks hearts with viral tribute after sudden death at 25
Jayden Adams partner breaks hearts with viral tribute after sudden death at 25
Wildfires spread across UK as Natural England warns south at highest risk THIS week
Wildfires spread across UK as Natural England warns south at highest risk THIS week
Sam Neill, famed for 'Jurassic Park' dies aged 78 as cause of death remains unknown
Sam Neill, famed for 'Jurassic Park' dies aged 78 as cause of death remains unknown
Nolan Wells' family makes public plea as death probe of Mississippi teen intensifies
Nolan Wells' family makes public plea as death probe of Mississippi teen intensifies
Who's performing at FIFA's World Cup final half time show? See full lineu
Who's performing at FIFA's World Cup final half time show? See full lineu