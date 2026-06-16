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Katie Price triggers chaos at rugby event ahead of husband's prison release

Katie Price attended the End of Season Awards with Littlehampton Rugby on June 6
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Katie Price triggers chaos at rugby event ahead of husband’s prison release
Katie Price triggers chaos at rugby event ahead of husband’s prison release

Katie Price recently made headlines after a loud and chaotic night out at rugby club event just days before her husband Lee Andrews was released from prison.

Kati attended the End of Season Awards with Littlehampton Rugby on June 6 as a guest of a player.

The evening was meant to be a fun celebration, but it reportedly turned heated after she joined drinking games and took shots with other guests.

People at the event claimed that she started shouting during speeches and kept saying “HMP Dubai,” which confused others in the room.

One guest, however, shared that the reality star was the only person shouting while everyone else stayed quiet and the speech even had to stop for a moment.

Katie was also told to calm down at one point after everyone there was went silent.

Witnesses also added that the social media personality was dancing at her table and acting loud before leaving the event later in the night.

This happened just before her husband Lee Andrews was released from Dubai prison after a month in custody over some fraud claims.

After his release, Katie travelled back to Dubai to meet him again.

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