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'Gilmore Girls' leaving Netflix: Where to stream it now?

Here is where you can stream all seven seasons of 'Gilmore Girls' after it leaves Netflix on June 30, 2026
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

The Netflix revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will remain on the streaming service
The Netflix revival series 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' will remain on the streaming service

Netflix is saying goodbye to Stars Hollow.

The streaming giant announced on June 15 that all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls will leave the platform in the U.S. at the end of the month, bringing an end to the show's 12-year run on Netflix.

Fans looking for a post-June 30 coffee fix can still stream Gilmore Girls on Disney+ and Hulu.

Confirming the departure on X, the streamer wrote, “It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion. We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”

Originally airing from 2000 to 2007, Gilmore Girls starred Lauren Graham as fast-talking single mother Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as her academically gifted daughter Rory. The series also featured Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena and Liza Weil.

While the show enjoyed a successful television run, it found a whole new audience after arriving on Netflix in 2014.

Its popularity eventually led Netflix to revive the franchise with 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The four-part sequel, which reunited much of the original cast, will remain available on the platform even after the original series departs.

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