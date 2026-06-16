Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning major stage moment for wedding event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a huge wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden, with massive “secret stage” which is building for the event.

Close sources say that the stage is being made in Pennsylvania at Rock Lititz, a place where big concerts and tour setups are usually created.

The area is also said to be tightly security, with guards watching the site while the work is going on inside a warehouse.

Reports, however, added that the stage is not for any music tour but is specially being built for Taylor and Travis’ wedding celebration plans.

Taylor has worked with this same facility before as well during her past tour productions.

Insiders went on to continue that the Madison Square Garden event may not be the actual wedding ceremony. Instead, it could be a big celebration after a private wedding that happens before with only close family and pals.

They further claimed that there will be a live band at the event and some guests might even be invited to get on stage and perform, making it a mini concert.

Moreover, nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, but reports also revealed that the couple is planning a very large and unique celebration that mixes music and performances.