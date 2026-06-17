Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo's divorce real reason laid bare

Just days after news broke that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, a new report is adding fresh fuel to the conversation – and plenty of debate online.

According to the Dailymail, sources claim tensions may have grown between the country star’s increasingly public faith journey and Bunnie’s unapologetically bold online persona.

“There is just such a conflict in what’s going on. He’s preaching this Christian way of life. She’s posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast,” a source told the outlet.

The insider added, “At every turn she’s just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they’re trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville].”

The claims surfaced months after Jelly Roll’s emotional Grammy speech, where he publicly thanked both Jesus and his wife.

“First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening, Lord. I am listening, Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he said.

Another source questioned the singer’s religious rebrand, claiming, “He saw a lot of money in this market and told Bunnie to get it together. But she wouldn’t stay in line and it is destroying his brand.”

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie Xo has publicly addressed the latest allegations.

For now, only one fact is confirmed: court documents filed in Tennessee cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, leaving fans wondering what really happened behind the scenes.