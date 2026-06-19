Lee Andrews new hair makeover steals attention amid debt deadline warning

Viewers noticed a significant difference in his hair compared to last week

Lee Andrews's new hairstyle has sparked online buzz, which has continued to grow over the past six days following a fresh new update posted on Thursday after his release from prison.

This new hair do comes after Lee was released from prison following a rollercoaster month that began when he disappeared without a trace.

It was later reported that the self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, had been jailed at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegation.

However, he insists that he was captured at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage.

Meanwhile, viewers noticed a significant difference in his hair compared to last week, when he showed off what appeared to be lustrous, AI filtered locks despite previously joking that he needed a hair transplant in Turkey due to his thinning hair.

Now, following after a trip to the salon in Dubai, Lee has given fans a sneak peek at his new long hairstyle. He shared the update on Instagram on Thursday, just six days after leaving prison with a buzzcut - making the apparent growth seem remarkably fast.

In the video he said: 'So this is when you try to reinvent yourself. This is a wet through messy look. But we are slowly getting there. It's not too bad is it. This is a massive reinvention.'

He then turned the camera to the hairdresser and said: 'Thank you to this guy... love it. It's a bit pineappley side at the moment but I don't mind it seems to do the job. I'll play around with it and see what's what. It's a good job isn't it!'

Meanwhile, Lee has been ordered o pay off his debts within 14 days or risk being sent back to prison

Katie recently made headlines after a loud and chaotic night out at rugby club event, just days before her husband Lee Andrews was released from prison.