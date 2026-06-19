Zayn Malik brings Manish Malhotra glam to Mexico stage

Zayn Malik wowed fans by wearing a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble during his second show in Mexico.

Bringing high fashion and regal vibe to his Konnokal Tour, the former One Direction debuted a floral-embroidered jacket at the Guadalajara concert.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took over Arena VFG, successfully completing the second of his three scheduled shows in Mexico.

At his most recent live gig, the 33-year-old came out wearing a highly ornate, luxury-style statement piece.

On a black velvet base, large, three-dimensional flowers were embroidered with sequins, beads, crystals, and metallic threadwork.

The padded-shoulders jacket's collar was also embellished with glittering crystal or sequin detailing.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, June 18, the Die for Me singer gave a special shoutout to renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the creative force behind the impressive apparel.

In a separate social media post he also posted highlights from the recent concert and expressed gratitude to fans, writing, “GUADALAJARA!!! Show 2 in Mexico !! Unmatched again!”

“Thank you ! So grateful, love you all,” the X Factor alum added in the caption of the post which features him performing live with an all female background band.

In addition to the jacket, the Pillowtalk chart-topper was also seen sporting a black jersey featuring red accents and the number 10.

Another image captured the perspective of a musician on stage, as Zayn was seen standing on the stage from behind while watching over the sea of fans.

His next scheduled Mexican tour date is June 20. He will be taking command in Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguros.