Barack Obama's daughters Malia, Sasha spotted during rare public appearance

Malia and Sasha Obama made a rare public appearance on Thursday, stepping onto the stage at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago alongside their parents, former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The sisters, who have largely stayed out of the public eye since their father's presidency ended in 2017, were dressed for the occasion.

Malia, 27, wore a plunging grey blazer and matching skirt with her long auburn hair down, while Sasha, 25, turned heads in an off-the-shoulder white top and skirt with an oversized brown belt and her hair in a sleek half-up style.

The opening ceremony, timed to coincide with Juneteenth, was a star-studded affair held at the complex on Chicago's South Side.

Musical performances came from Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Eddie Vedder, with celebrity guests including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Tom Hanks all in attendance.

Festivities marking Juneteenth are set to continue across the weekend.

The Presidential Center itself is a significant addition to the South Side community, housing a museum, multiple concert and event venues, public park space and a new branch of the Chicago Public Library.

For now, though, Thursday was a family moment, and a significant one.