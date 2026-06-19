Sydney Sweeney makes feelings clear in birthday tribute to Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney’s latest post about Scooter Braun leaves fans swooning

Sydney Sweeney just gave fans another glimpse into her romance with Scooter Braun – and this time, it came wrapped in a birthday tribute that was impossible to miss.

The Euphoria star took to Instagram to celebrate Braun’s 45th birthday, sharing a pair of affectionate photos and heartfelt messages that quickly got fans buzzing.

In one snapshot, Sweeney is seen kissing Braun on the cheek as she wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to the man with the biggest heart I know.”

But it was her second post that really turned heads.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair dancing together on a basketball court, Sweeney added, “..thank you for all the living room dances and making me smile again. A good man is rare. A man like you is once in a lifetime.”

Cue the collective internet reaction.

The birthday posts are the latest chapter in a relationship that has steadily moved from quiet whispers to public confidence. After reports first linked the pair in 2025, sources detailed the romance as casual.

Fast forward to today, and the couple appears more comfortable than ever sharing pieces of their life together.

Fans have already seen glimpses of their romance through cozy festival photos, playful snapshots and social media appearances. Earlier this year, Braun even hard-launched the relationship online with a cuddled-up photo captioned, “lucky bastard.”

According to insiders, the attention surrounding the romance has not rattled either of them.

“He finds the headlines comical. He seems to be unfazed, as he finds them all very funny,” a source previously said.

Another insider added, “Sydney and Scooter are totally confident and comfortable in their relationship, and there are no trust issues going on. Things between them are stronger than ever, and they're in a great place.”

Judging by Sweeney’s latest birthday message, that confidence is showing no signs of slowing down.