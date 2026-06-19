Kelly Osbourne on first Father's Day after Ozzy's Osbourne's death: 'Special'

Kelly Osbourne on first Father's Day after Ozzy's Osbourne's death

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she and her brother Louis are planning something special to mark the first Father's Day since the death of their father Ozzy Osbourne last year.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the Mind x The Ricky Hatton Foundation charity auction in London on Thursday, 18 June, Kelly, 41, said the siblings would be coming together to honour the heavy metal legend.

"Me and my brother Louis are going to do something special for my dad this weekend," she said.

Ozzy passed away in July 2025 at the age of 76.

His cause of death was confirmed as cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease, which he had been diagnosed with in 2019.

Kelly was candid about where she is emotionally as the one-year mark approaches.

"I'm getting a little bit better every day. The pain will never go away, and I'll never be the person I was before he died again," she said.

"But I'm getting to know the new me." When asked who that new version of herself is, she admitted she is still working it out.

The family has been finding ways to keep Ozzy's memory alive throughout the months since his death.

In December 2025, Kelly and other family members marked what would have been his 77th birthday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post set to his 2020 song Ordinary Man featuring Elton John, Kelly wrote: "Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard, but not a day goes by that I don't dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy! I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle."

Ozzy is survived by his wife Sharon and their children Kelly, Aimee and Jack, as well as daughter Jessica and son Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and his adopted son Elliot.