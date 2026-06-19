Tommy Fury gives fans glimpse of newborn bliss with baby Midas

Tommy Fury reflected on the most incredible weeks of his life

Tommy Fury is thoroughly enjoying being a father to a newborn baby, recently celebrating the birth of his son, Midas, as he reflected on the most incredible weeks of his life.

The boxer,27, welcomed his second child with his fiancé Molly-Mae Hague, also 27, earlier this month.

On Thursday Tommy took to Instagram to look back on the past few weeks, writing: 'Lucky man doesn't come close. Some of the best weeks of my life.'

Tommy Fury reflected on the most incredible weeks of his life

In a series of sweet snaps shared on Instagram, Tommy was seen cradling baby Midas alongside his daughter Bambi, three. In another photo, he lovingly kissed Molly-Mae after his fight.

It comes after Molly-Mae said she is 'one lucky mummy' as she posed for a sweet Instagram snap with Midas earlier this week.

The newborn is already being treated to a stunning nursery, specially designed by an interior designer who recently shared a sneak peek of the room on Instagram.