Colin Farrell reveals if he believes in ‘aliens'

Colin Farrell has revealed he is a firm believer in extraterrestrial life, and thinks aliens may already be walking among us.

The Irish actor, who plays an alien in his Apple TV+ series Sugar, was asked about his personal beliefs on the subject at the Season 2 premiere at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

He didn't hesitate.

"Do I believe in sentient beings from distant lands, or distant ethers, celestial things that we may not be able to comprehend with our limited minds, exist? Yeah, of course," he told Variety.

"I have a feeling they probably know of our existence and they probably visited us and may move amongst us, man, may move amongst us in all sorts of… I wouldn't like to think nefarious ways, but maybe I'm idealistic and if I am, that's OK."

Farrell also used the occasion to champion something rather closer to home, the experience of filming Sugar on location in Los Angeles itself, which he described as genuinely rare and special.

"It was magic to shoot here and look it's very uncommon for a show or a picture to shoot in L.A. because it's not cheap and the tax breaks suck," he said.

"It's amazing to be able to do it here. Everyone was able to stay home with their families and just go to work and kill it. There are great crews here. You won't find better technical and craftspeople."

Executive producer Simon Kinberg echoed the sentiment.

"I've shot almost nothing in my entire career in L.A. and I'm always desperate to be here," he said.

"Every artist I know who lives in Los Angeles, myself included, wants to be filming here. We write stuff that takes place here and every now and then on a show like this, we get to shoot here, but it's so rare."

The comments come at a time when Los Angeles continues to struggle to attract productions, with many shows and films choosing to film elsewhere due to costs and limited tax incentives, making Sugar's commitment to the city all the more notable.