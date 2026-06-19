Colin Farrell teases when filming for ‘Batman 2’ starts

Colin Farrell has confirmed he will begin filming The Batman Part II in the next three to four weeks, though fans of his scene-stealing turn as The Penguin should be warned his appearance will be brief.

Speaking at the Sugar Season 2 premiere, Farrell revealed he is heading to set soon but acknowledged his role in the sequel is considerably smaller than the one he enjoyed in his standalone HBO series.

"I haven't got much to do on it," he admitted, adding that he recently told ScreenRant he will only appear in two scenes.

He was philosophical about it, comparing it to the six months he spent in Oz Cobb's elaborate prosthetic makeup for the series.

"I was spoiled with the show. I got 6 months, got 6 months out of that suit and that makeup. I did well."

Despite the limited screen time, his enthusiasm for the project remains undimmed.

Speaking previously to Collider, he described director Matt Reeves' script as "extraordinary" and praised Reeves for the depth of care he brings to his work.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he went even further, calling the screenplay "a masterwork, kind of a contemporary genre masterwork," before catching himself mid-flow.

"I'm saying too much. I think he's going to make an extraordinary film."

Farrell also shed light on how the sequel connects to the world established in The Penguin series, explaining that The Batman Part II picks up just weeks after the HBO show concluded.

"The death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on," he told ComicBook.

"That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had."

The film, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, is scheduled for release on 1 October 2027.