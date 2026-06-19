Bunnie Xo is already dating after recent Jelly Roll divorce

Bunnie Xo has revealed that her estranged husband Jelly Roll is already dating again following their divorce filing, and she could not be more supportive of it.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie, 46, gave listeners a candid and surprisingly upbeat account of life since the split, confirming that the country singer has wasted no time getting back out there.

"He is ready, raring and ready to go. He's all hopped up on testosterone, let me tell you. He's even started dating," she said, before making clear she has absolutely no issue with it.

"I love that."

She went further, effectively opening up his inbox to prospective suitors.

"His DMs are open," she told listeners, encouraging them to slide into his Instagram messages.

"Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season, right? Like, I mean, the man looks great. He's feeling himself. He looks so good. He is healthier than he's ever been."

She added that her estranged husband is "a little lover" who enjoys snuggling and cuddling, information she appeared entirely comfortable sharing publicly.

As for her own romantic future, Bunnie was equally clear.

"Don't worry about your girl. She's fine over here. The crazy thing is, I'm not even ready to hook up with a dude. I'm ready to just focus on myself, pour into myself."

She did, however, set out her expectations for anyone pursuing Jelly Roll.

"If you come with respect and you're not being sneaky and you're not lying to him about anything, I will welcome you with open arms."

Jelly Roll, 41, filed for divorce on 18 May citing irreconcilable differences, after ten years together.

The split was confirmed by multiple outlets, with the papers filed in Williamson County, Tennessee, where the couple lived.

Bunnie explained on the podcast that the breakdown came gradually, with both of them holding things in rather than addressing conflict directly.

"We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in. Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because we're in a different life right now."

Their final argument took place on Mother's Day, and it was Bunnie who told him to file the papers.