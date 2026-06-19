Juneteenth 2026: What's open? Banks, Post offices, stock market—everything you need to know

Juneteenth opening hours are just to begin as America observes the federal holiday this Friday, June 19, 2026.

So on this Juneteenth, if you marked your calendar for postal services, bank visit, or even want to stock trade, you need to plan ahead.

On Juneteenth, many government offices, banks, postal services and financial markets remain shut to observe Juneteenth.

Don’t get messy; we’ve got you covered with all the essentials you need to know this Juneteenth, 2026.

What’s Juneteenth?

Juneteenth was officially approved as a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

Although many key businesses and retail shops remain open, many essential services don’t operate on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is officially observed on June 19, and this year it falls on a Friday.

Postal services are open on Juneteenth?

The U.S. Postal Service offices will remain closed on June 19, that means regular home and business mail services will be suspended.

However, with the exception of Priority Mail Express service, operated by the USPS, don’t shut down its business on federal holidays and it works round the year.

Banks are open?

Banking services observe the federal holiday of Juneteenth with closures at banks including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Truist, Capital One and Citibank.

The online banking system, including ATMs will remain functional.

Is the stock market closed on Juneteenth?

While many financial services observe Juneteenth, likewise the stock markets will also be closed, including New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.