Rockstar projects over $8 billion in GTA VI revenue ahead of November launch

The highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI developer is heavily relying on the game’s release later this year to boost revenue of the company after spending over $2 billion on its development.

Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has projected net bookings between $8 billion and $8.2 billion for fiscal 2027, with executives identifying the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI as the key driver behind the expected growth.

Despite multiple delays in the video game’s release, the company has seen a massive 18.6% year-on-year growth in 2026 as it banked $6.66 billion revenue for fiscal year 2025-26.

Take-Two confirmed that GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, ending years of speculation surrounding the highly anticipated title.

Speaking during the company's earnings update, CEO Strauss Zelnick said fiscal 2027 is expected to deliver record levels of operating performance, largely due to the release of GTA 6 and the strength of the company's broader gaming portfolio.

Analysts believe the blockbuster game's launch could become one of the biggest entertainment releases in history. Experts appear optimistic about the game's commercial prospects.

A recent investor report estimated that GTA 6 could sell around 35 million copies by April 2027, helping propel Take-Two to record financial results. With the massive cost of its development, the game is regarded as the most expensive video game ever produced.

The excitement surrounding GTA 6 has extended beyond Take-Two. Several game developers have previously acknowledged adjusting release schedules to avoid competing directly with Rockstar's flagship title, highlighting the enormous influence the game is expected to have on the gaming industry.

Despite concerns from some fans over previous delays, Zelnick recently reaffirmed that GTA 6 remains on track for its November release date. He said Rockstar took additional development time because the studio is seeking to create something that has "never been done before."

The cover art for the game has also been released on Thursday, June 18, reinforcing Rockstar's commitment to the November launch window.

GTA 6 will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with Rockstar expected to ramp up marketing efforts in the coming months ahead of its launch.