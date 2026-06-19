 
Geo News

Knicks' Tyler Kolek detained by NYPD at championship parade; video goes viral—here's why

Kolek appeared in eight games during the Knicks' playoff campaign

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Knicks Tyler Kolek briefly detained by NYPD amid championship parades viral clip—heres why
Knicks Tyler Kolek briefly detained by NYPD amid championship parade's viral clip—here's why

The New York Knicks championship parade flooded the streets of NYC on Thursday afternoon, sending New Yorkers buzzing about the big win in 53 years.

Amid all this, a brief arrest of Tyler Kolek by NYPD has sparked buzz on social media.

The NYPD detained Knicks rookie Kolek during championship parade and soon after the clip shared on social media, it stormed the internet.

Some cops from the NYPD who detained Knicks’ Kolek for not recognising him is what everyone is talking about.

Kolek was seen running along the barricades down Broadway, trading fives with fans who were waiting to see his one glimpse.

But to their surprise, one NYPD officer came midway, grabbed his arms and appeared to have told him to stop running.

Meanwhile, another cop placed his hand on Kolek’s arm before someone intervened, informing the cops he’s on the championship roster.

The moment the video surfaced on social media, it stormed the internet.

After the arrest video set the internet on fire, Kolek commented on a viral post when a user tweeted, “Security almost tackled Tyler Kolek lmao.”

Kolek wrote, “I swear I’m on the team bro,” adding laughing emojis.

Knicks’ rookie Tyler Kolek, a sophomore guard, who averaged just 12 MPG during regular season and played in eight games during the team’s playoff campaign.

US Open round one suspended due to fog, play resumes at 9:05 a.m. ET
US Open round one suspended due to fog, play resumes at 9:05 a.m. ET
US to review troop deployment in Europe, calls for NATO 3.0
US to review troop deployment in Europe, calls for NATO 3.0
What is ‘SauerKraut diet'? Why Trump cabinet are embracing pungent wellness craze
What is ‘SauerKraut diet'? Why Trump cabinet are embracing pungent wellness craze
Rockstar projects over $8 billion in GTA VI revenue ahead of November launch
Rockstar projects over $8 billion in GTA VI revenue ahead of November launch
GTA 6 update: Rockstar drops cover art with pre-orders starting from June 25
GTA 6 update: Rockstar drops cover art with pre-orders starting from June 25
New York Knicks Championship Parade route, start time, how to watch
New York Knicks Championship Parade route, start time, how to watch
Justice Department denaturalization push targets 250 cases by October: See who are at risk
Justice Department denaturalization push targets 250 cases by October: See who are at risk
Clarkson co-star Kaleb Cooper reveals 'the main thing' Clarkson's cancer taught him
Clarkson co-star Kaleb Cooper reveals 'the main thing' Clarkson's cancer taught him