Knicks' Tyler Kolek detained by NYPD at championship parade; video goes viral—here's why

Knicks Tyler Kolek briefly detained by NYPD amid championship parade's viral clip—here's why

The New York Knicks championship parade flooded the streets of NYC on Thursday afternoon, sending New Yorkers buzzing about the big win in 53 years.

Amid all this, a brief arrest of Tyler Kolek by NYPD has sparked buzz on social media.

The NYPD detained Knicks rookie Kolek during championship parade and soon after the clip shared on social media, it stormed the internet.

Some cops from the NYPD who detained Knicks’ Kolek for not recognising him is what everyone is talking about.

Kolek was seen running along the barricades down Broadway, trading fives with fans who were waiting to see his one glimpse.

But to their surprise, one NYPD officer came midway, grabbed his arms and appeared to have told him to stop running.

Meanwhile, another cop placed his hand on Kolek’s arm before someone intervened, informing the cops he’s on the championship roster.

The moment the video surfaced on social media, it stormed the internet.

After the arrest video set the internet on fire, Kolek commented on a viral post when a user tweeted, “Security almost tackled Tyler Kolek lmao.”

Kolek wrote, “I swear I’m on the team bro,” adding laughing emojis.

Knicks’ rookie Tyler Kolek, a sophomore guard, who averaged just 12 MPG during regular season and played in eight games during the team’s playoff campaign.