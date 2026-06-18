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GTA 6 update: Rockstar drops cover art with pre-orders starting from June 25

Rockstar Games has unveiled official cover artwork for GTA VI

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 18, 2026

GTA 6 update: Rockstar drops cover art with pre-orders starting from June 25
GTA 6 update: Rockstar drops cover art with pre-orders starting from June 25 

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 cover artwork has been revealed via a 30-second teaser video on Rockstar’s official YouTube channel.

The artwork features protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval alongside a sports car, a speedboat with a flamingo, a motorbike, and a helicopter equipped with a minigun. It also includes supporting characters, including real estate mogul Boobie and veteran bank robber Raul Bautista.

Additionally, officials also confirmed the pre-order date.

Pre-ordering has begun since June 25, and with that, people will be able to know the cost of the upcoming video game. Industry expectations have been anywhere between $70 to even $100 for its regular edition version.

In April, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelenick addressed pricing concerns, saying: “Consumers may pay for the value that you bring for them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less than value delivery.”

However, it looks like we won't get to see the third trailer for GTA 6 as it stays unreleased at the moment, although people predict that its release may coincide with the pre-order announcement, which will happen on June 25. 

The release date of the game has been set to November 19, 2026, and will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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