What is ‘SauerKraut diet’? Why Trump cabinet are embracing pungent wellness craze

A new dietary craze is being followed by the Trump administration, with top officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., swearing by its health benefits.

Sauerkraut is finely cut raw white cabbage that has been fermented by various lactic acid bacteria. The “Sauerkraut diet” is actually the brainchild of Dr Sean O’Mara, who emphasised that using fermented foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi, alongside grass-fed meat and eggs, while strictly avoiding alcohol, sugar, and processed carbohydrates, yields beneficial results for health.

O’Mara claims the combination reduces visceral fat and improves gut health.

Top officials seem to follow this diet aggressively. Kennedy, who has been on this diet for almost a year, has become its chief evangelist. “Within 30 days, I lost 20 pounds,” he recently claimed. JD Vance has also joined the diet, which now showcases visible results.

This diet has become the subject of discussion in the White House, where officials are sharing advice and monitoring their results.

These advantages do come with some drawbacks. The smell from the fermented food is causing "domestic friction" in the households of these officials.

Although the health authorities are warning that Kennedy's weight loss of 20 pounds within a period of 30 days is too fast, this trend is showing no signs of stopping. For now, all of the White House is united in its affection for the fermented food—whether it stinks or not!