US to review troop deployment in Europe, calls for NATO 3.0

United States (U.S.) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced a six-month review of American forces in Europe, to determine if the continent can take charge of its own security without the U.S. forces.

Speaking to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) partners, Hegseth announced that the U.S. will perform a real six month review to assess if the alliance is moving “fast and irreversibly” toward taking charge of European security.

The former Fox News anchor-turned-politician lashed out at Europe for not supporting the U.S. military campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and described the behaviour of allies as “shameful”.

He accused the European countries, which didn’t allow the use of their bases and airspace for attacks on Iran, of putting the lives of American “sons and daughters” at risk, adding, “This should never have been in question at all.”

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, he urged the European allies for a major reboot of the 32-member alliance and to help turn it into “a hard-line military alliance,” capable of deterring any threat.

The Pentagon chief outlined his view of NATO 3.0, stating, it needs to be an alliance with real military capabilities.