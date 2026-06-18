New York Knicks Championship Parade route, start time, how to watch

The New York Knicks are set to celebrate their historic NBA championship with a ticker-tape parade through New York City on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The celebration comes after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 14, securing their first NBA title in 53 years. The team won their last titles in 1970 and 1973.

According to New York City officials, the championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. ET near Battery Park and travel north along Broadway through the famous Canyon of Heroes before concluding at City Hall. The event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required to watch the parade along the route.

City officials have advised fans to arrive early as large crowds are expected.

Following the parade, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will host a championship ceremony at City Hall, where members of the Knicks organization will be presented with Keys to the City. The ceremony will feature speeches, special presentations and musical performances celebrating the team's championship-winning season.

Officials have warned attendees to expect heightened security measures, road closures and transit disruptions throughout Lower Manhattan. More than 10,000 police officers are expected to be deployed for the event.

Fans attending the parade are prohibited from bringing items including backpacks, coolers, glass bottles, bicycles, strollers and umbrellas into designated viewing areas. Only plastic water bottles will be permitted.

For those unable to attend in person, the parade will be broadcast live across several local television networks and streaming platforms, including NYC government's website as well as NYC mayor's social media pages.

The celebration marks the first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history. The franchise previously won NBA championships in, but neither title was celebrated with a parade through New York City.

The NYC government has described the event as one of the largest championship celebrations New York has ever hosted. Fans appear ecstatic to honour their team that ended one of the longest title droughts in NBA history.