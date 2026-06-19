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Oliver Tree's mother drops emotional tribute to her son, sending internet into meltdown

Tree, was killed in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Oliver Trees mother drops emotional tribute to her son, sending internet into meltdown
Oliver Tree's mother drops emotional tribute to her son, sending internet into meltdown

Oliver Tree’s mother has shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media that has sent the internet into a complete meltdown.

Tree, who was among the six unfortunate people who died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 14, 2026.

Tree, who was widely recognised for his fusion singing, songwriting and producing, was touring through South America for his World’s First World Tour.

Tree’s mother Christine Begin on Thursday, June 18 took to her Facebook with an emotional post that has since been overdriven by the netizens.

Tree’s mother penned the post, writing, “We are so proud of you. RIP,” while adding three heart emojis.

The post includes a snapshot of Tree’s teenage days, featuring him without his signature bowl haircut and dark glasses.

Who was Oliver Tree?

Oliver was born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California.

At age 20, Tree debuted his music career with the EP Demons in 2013.

While When I’m Down was the one single that gave height to prominence, it paved the way for a contract with Atlantic Records in 2014.

His full-length albums included Ugly Is Beautiful 2020, Cowboy Tears 2022, Alone in a Crowd 2023 and a fourth studio album Love You Madly Hate You Badly, which came out in April this year.

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