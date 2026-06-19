Amber heat warnings issued for England as new heatwaves looms: what to expect?

The Met Office UK has issued an amber alert across the UK over the weekend.

The extreme weather warning will be in effect from 1pm on Monday, June 22, till Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

According to the UK health agency, which warned extreme weather conditions are prevailing across the UK, this hot spell is only set to reach its highest point on Monday, June 22, through Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The alert spans London, the South East, the South West, and the East of England and will remain in place until 8 pm on Tuesday, June 23.

The MET Office has also issued a yellow alert for the West Midlands and East Midlands for the same days.

The amber alert follows the earlier yellow heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

This week in UK, the temperatures are set to peak to at least 30C as summer heat is bouncing back in some parts of the UK.

For the unversed, an amber heat health alert is issued when sudden surge in demand increases on all primary health and social care services.

The UKHSA has warned people in order to main temperatures

Keep the windows shut and use curtains to block the direct sunlight in peak heatwave hours 11am and 3pm.