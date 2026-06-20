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‘Taxi' actor Tony Danza remembers late director James Burrows

Tony Danza pays tribute to James Burrows after director passes away

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 20, 2026

‘Taxi actor Tony Danza remembers late director James Burrows
‘Taxi' actor Tony Danza remembers late director James Burrows

Tony Danza has led the tributes to legendary television director James Burrows, who died on Friday at the age of 85, describing him as "the greatest of all time" and crediting him with making his career possible.

Danza, who worked with Burrows across 75 episodes of the ABC comedy series Taxi, posted his tribute on X. 

"We have lost the greatest of all time. Jimmy Burrows. I know I wouldn't be here without him. My thoughts are with Debbie and the kids," he wrote.

Josh Gad, who starred alongside Burrows on the short-lived 2007 sitcom Back to You, offered an equally heartfelt remembrance on Instagram. 

"In 2005, I had the honor of being directed by the man who made me fall in love with sitcoms as a child, Jimmy Burrows. Whether it was Taxi, Cheers, Frasier or Friends.

Working every day for one season on Back to You opposite Jimmy was a masterclass in comedy. At 85, he was still far too young and still so full of life. My love and prayers go out to his entire family and to all of his friends. This is a seismic loss."

Burrows was 85.

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