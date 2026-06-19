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'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus bids emotional farewell to Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus shares a message after finishing filming the final season of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 19, 2026

Norman Reedus has portrayed Daryl Dixon for 16 years
Norman Reedus has portrayed Daryl Dixon for 16 years

Norman Reedus is laying down Daryl Dixon’s crossbow after 16 long years.

The actor marked the end of filming on the fourth and final season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon this week, sharing an emotional message about wrapping the long-running franchise chapter.

Reedus, 57, reflected on the experience in an Instagram post on June 16, posting behind-the-scenes photos from Season 4 shortly after returning from Mongolia.

“I can’t wait for people to see this show the crew best I’ve ever worked with the feeling of accomplishment when it was over was just amazing,” he wrote.

The actor praised the team behind the AMC spin-off, adding, “Such hard work and so much [heart] put into this I think you’re gonna feel it. It was a special season. I can’t wait for you to see it. It hits just way different this time.”

Reedus has portrayed fan-favourite survivor Daryl Dixon since The Walking Dead debuted in 2010. The character became one of the franchise’s most enduring figures, eventually leading his own spin-off series alongside Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows the pair as they attempt to find their way home after becoming stranded in Europe. A premiere date for season 4 has yet to be announced, though it will likely fall later this year. 

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