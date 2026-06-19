Sixpence None the Richer bassist Justin Cary cause of death revealed

Justin Carey was recently hospitalised after suffering a serious stroke

Justin Cary’s final days were spent surrounded by loved ones in the hospital.

The Sixpence None the Richer bassist died on Thursday, June 18, at age 50, his wife Linda confirmed.

“This beautiful soul passed away peacefully this morning with soft music playing and me next to him. What an honor to be his wife and best friend,” Linda wrote alongside a collection of throwback photos.

According to a GoFundMe created to support his medical care, Cary had recently suffered a serious stroke and was rushed to Albany Med Hospital. According to the fundraiser, Cary had undergone two surgeries and remained in intensive care as loved ones hoped for signs of improvement.

Just a day before his death, organizers of the fundraiser shared that Cary was still “in the ICU and on a respirator.”

“He is receiving amazing care!” the update read. “Linda is right next to his bed reading to him and hopeful he hears her. She is also telling him how much he is loved. Please continue to pray and send healing vibes.”

Sixpence None the Richer also paid tribute to their longtime bandmate, writing, “We sure had a great time’ is an understatement. Thank you, Justin. We love you forever … There’s never been anybody like Justin.”