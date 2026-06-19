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Benson Boone addresses Alix Earle dating speculation after dinner date

The 'Beatiful Things' hitmaker, 23, and the influencer, 25, have made multiple appearances together

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Earle appears to be included in the upcoming music video for Boones song The Time of My Life
Earle appears to be included in the upcoming music video for Boone's song 'The Time of My Life'

Benson Boone is setting the record straight after his recent appearances with Alix Earle sparked dating speculation.

The singer-songwriter found himself at the centre of speculation after he and the influencer were photographed leaving a dinner together in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 18. But Boone shut down the dating rumours right then and there.

"Uh, no," the Beautiful Things hitmaker told a TMZ reporter when asked whether he and Earle were dating. He later clarified that the pair were "just hanging out."

Earlier, the pair were spotted at celebrity hotspot Craig's. Photos showed the pair walking side by side after dinner, with Boone later opening the passenger-side door of his vehicle for Earle before they left.

Boone, 23, and Earle, 25, have also been spending time together professionally.

Earlier this week, Earle appeared in a video Boone shared from what seemed to be the set of his upcoming The Time of My Life music video, which is scheduled for release on June 26. In the clip, the two wore medieval-inspired costumes while lip-syncing to the unreleased track.

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