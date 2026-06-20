‘Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara shares shocking terrible news

Daryl Sabara has announced the death of his father Roland Sabara, sharing the news on Instagram on Friday, 19 June, just two days before Father's Day.

The Spy Kids star, 34, posted a photo of himself with his father alongside a heartfelt message.

"My Dad, Roland Sabara, passed away last night," he wrote.

"We only saw each other a couple of times, and I will cherish those memories forever. I know he did the best he could, and I know he's in a better place now."

The post drew an outpouring of support from friends and colleagues, with Essence Atkins and Nicole Scherzinger among those offering their condolences.

"I'm so sorry, Daryl. Sending you love and prayers and condolences my friend," Scherzinger wrote.

The timing carries a particular weight, coming just days after Sabara celebrated his 34th birthday on 14 June.

His wife Meghan Trainor shared a sweet video of the family presenting him with a cake as their children sang Happy Birthday, captioning it: "34 looks good on you @darylsabara. DAREWHON happy birthday to my best friend and the love of our lives!"

Sabara and Trainor, 32, are parents to three children, sons Riley, born in February 2021, and Barry, who arrived in July 2023, as well as daughter Mikey Moon, who was welcomed via surrogate on 18 January 2026.

Sabara has spoken candidly in the past about the complicated feelings surrounding his own father, who left the family when Daryl was just one year old.

Speaking to PEOPLE in June 2023, he described becoming a father himself as a profound experience.

"I didn't have a dad growing up. My dad left my family when I was 1. So becoming a dad has kind of given me this existential experience of getting to become the dad that I always wanted."