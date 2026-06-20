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Oliver Tree's mom breaks silence after singer's tragic death

The singer-songwriter was among six people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 20, 2026

Oliver Tree was 32 years old when he tragically passed away
Oliver Tree was 32 years old when he tragically passed away

Oliver Tree’s mother has spoken out after the singer-songwriter was killed in a helicopter crash in Brazil.

Days after the tragic accident, Christine Begin Nickell shared a tribute on Facebook, honouring her son’s life and legacy as investigators continue working to determine what went wrong.

"Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place," Christine Begin Nickell wrote alongside a photo of the singer (born Oliver Tree Nickell) as a kid. “We are so proud of you. RIP," she added, concluding the short yet emotional tribute.

Tree, born Oliver Tree Nickell, was 32 when he died in the crash on Sunday, June 14. According to CNN Brazil, he was among six people who lost their lives after two helicopters collided in Rio de Janeiro. Authorities confirmed the ongoing investigation into the incident as recovery and identification efforts continue.

The outpouring of grief also extended to friends and collaborators. 

His ex-girlfriend, musician Melanie Martinez, wrote, "Been an absolute wreck today," Martinez, 31, wrote. "It's really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone."

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