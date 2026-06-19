Katy Perry snubs famous exes onstage in cheeky nod to Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry 'rejects' calls from all of her exes and 'accepts' only boyfriend Justin Trudeau's call

Katy Perry made her relationship status crystal clear during a playful moment on stage this week.

The pop star headlined the O Son do Camiño festival in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, on Thursday, June 18, where she appeared to reject calls from several famous exes before happily "answering" one from boyfriend Justin Trudeau.

Fan-captured footage from the concert showed Perry performing her hit 2019 song Never Really Over, dancing around a giant prop cellphone as a series of incoming calls flashed across a screen behind her. The names appeared to reference former partners, including John Mayer, Russell Brand and Orlando Bloom, as well as DJ Diplo.

But when the phone displayed a call from "JPJT" — a nod to Justin Pierre James Trudeau — Perry happily accepted the call.

The cheeky moment comes just weeks after the Fireworks hitmaker called Trudeau the “love of my life” during the premiere of her concert film, The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.

Perry, 41, began dating Trudeau, 54, in late 2025, months after she split from her fiancé-of-seven-years, Orlando Bloom. During her recent appearance on the Unfamous podcast, Perry admitted that the divorce was “tough” and said finding love again “transformed” her.

She was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2011. Her next serious relationship was with John Mayer from 2012 to 2015, followed by a brief romance with Diplo.