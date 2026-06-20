James Burrows dies: ‘Cheers' creator and famous director was 85

James Burrows, the legendary television director and co-creator of the hit sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 85.

The 11-time Emmy winner, who helmed more than 1,000 episodes of television and shaped generations of American comedy, passed away peacefully on Friday 19 June surrounded by his loved ones, his family confirmed.

In a statement sharing the news, his family celebrated his extraordinary life and enduring legacy, describing him as one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history.

They noted that as a creative force and mentor, he brought immeasurable joy to audiences worldwide.

Beyond his staggering list of professional achievements, his family emphasized that he will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his rare ability to make everyone around him better, famously remembering every single person he met by name.

Born in Los Angeles in 1940, Burrows was the son of famed Broadway writer and composer Abe Burrows, who co-wrote the books for classics like Guys and Dolls.

After studying at the Yale School of Drama, Burrows began his career in theater during the Sixties.

It was while working as an assistant stage manager on the 1967 play Holly Golightly that he met actress Mary Tyler Moore.

That connection proved pivotal; he later wrote to her asking for work, and her production company hired him to direct episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show, launching his four-decade screen career.

Burrows quickly became a master of the multi-camera sitcom format, a skill he attributed entirely to his theatrical roots.

He often described himself as a "theatre rat" rather than a film director, explaining that his process involved staging a short play every week and using his cameras to cover it.

His unique understanding of character and comic energy first earned him major industry recognition on the sitcom Taxi, where he directed over 70 episodes and won his first two Emmy Awards.

Seeking more creative control, Burrows teamed up with Taxi writers Glen and Les Charles to create Cheers in 1982.

The Boston-based barroom sitcom became an unforgettable cultural phenomenon, running until 1993.

Burrows directed 240 of the show's 275 episodes and won six Emmys for his work on the series.

Reflecting on its massive success, he once noted that while there were plenty of shows about bars, Cheers succeeded simply because they did it better than anyone else.

His golden touch extended well beyond the bar stool.

Burrows directed the pilot episode of the Cheers spin-off Frasier, netting another Emmy, and went on to direct 32 episodes of the series.

He was also tapped to direct Friends in 1994.

In his memoir, he recalled falling in love with the script immediately, famously taking the six young actors to Las Vegas before the premiere to warn them that it was their final shot at anonymity.

His knack for building believable ensembles helped define the show's early success.

Later, Burrows directed every single episode of Will & Grace during its original eight-season run, serving as a producer and earning another Emmy win out of 12 nominations for the series.

He also directed the pilots for Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, and notched his historic 1,000th television episode in 2015 while working on the sitcom Crowded.

Throughout his unparalleled career, he accumulated 46 Emmy nominations and received the inaugural Directors Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award for television in 2014.

Though he spent his life making billions of people laugh, Burrows believed that great comedy was never just about the jokes, but about humanity, connection, and truth.

He remained active in the industry late into his life, with his final directing credits including episodes of the Frasier reboot and the 2025 sitcom Mid-Century Modern.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Easton, whom he married in 1997, his four daughters, and his seven grandchildren.