Jennifer Aniston, boyfriend Jim Curtis face unexpected Brad Pitt problem

Jennifer Aniston’s recent trip down Friends memory lane has reportedly stirred up more than nostalgia.

While appearing alongside former co-star Lisa Kudrow for Variety’s Actors on Actors, the actress fondly recalled some of the biggest guest stars to appear on the beloved sitcom.

Among the first names she mentioned was ex-husband Brad Pitt, who famously guest-starred as Rachel Green’s high-school nemesis in the show’s unforgettable Thanksgiving episode.

“The movie stars that came on Friends… Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini. We had so many… They were always nervous. I always found it fascinating how nervous they were,” Aniston said.

The comment may have seemed harmless to fans, but insiders claim it has created a surprising point of tension in her relationship with boyfriend JimCurtis.

“It’s been a surprising source of tension because Jen sees it as healthy and mature, while Jim thinks some relationships are better left in the past. He insists he’s not jealous but, let’s face it, if anyone could make a man jealous it would be Brad Pitt,” a source alleged.

According to the insider, Aniston viewed her remarks as a sign of personal growth rather than a romantic gesture.

“Jen is very deliberate about what she says publicly and she knew exactly what message she was sending by speaking so warmly about Brad. It was her way of showing that there are no hard feelings and that she’s genuinely happy to see him doing well.”

The source added, “In Jen’s mind, that’s a sign of growth and healing. She feels she’s finally reached a place where she can look back on that chapter of her life without anger or sadness and simply appreciate the good memories.”

Still, the insider claims Curtis remains cautious.

“Jim knows firsthand how much pain Jen went through because of that relationship, and he struggles to understand why she’d want to keep the door open to any sort of friendship.”

For now, one casual Brad Pitt mention has turned into Hollywood’s latest relationship talking point.