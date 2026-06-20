Venezuela Fury ignores Noah Price's quip about couple's small house

Noah's comments came after he was criticised by followers for being disrespectful during a recent live

It appeared that the newlywed Venezuela was not impressed when her husband, Noah Price, complained that their static caravan was too small.

For those unversed, daughter of boxing legend Tyson Fury tied the knot with Noah Price last month in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man.

In a new video, the 19-year-old could be heard talking about the home he shares with his partner as the couple continue to share regular updates about married life with their followers.

Speaking to Venezuela in the video, he quipped: 'Why did you get me such a tiny house, oh cause you bought it!' Noah then asked Venezuela where he should sit.

Venezuela ignored his comment about the caravan and told him where to sit, she then began singing along to the lyrics 'just a little bit longer.'

It was previously reported that the home was a wedding gift from Venezuela's famous parents, later it was claimed that Noah purchased the house.

Noah's comments came after he was criticised by followers for being disrespectful during a recent live.

In the video, Noah declared Venezuela, 16, is 'my wife now' as he read the through viewer's comments.

Earlier this week another clip of Noah went viral after he struggled to announce Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's newborn son's name.

For the unversed, Tommy is Venezuela's uncle.