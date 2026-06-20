Charity appearance marks positive move for Freddy Brazier amid personal turmoil

Freddy and Holly had split up again after rekindling their relationship following the birth of their daughter

Freddy Brazier made a notable appearance at the MIND charity event on Thursday night, after his reported fight with his ex-girlfriend, Holly Swinburn.

The 21-year-old attended the Strength Isn't Silence LAX. Bid art auction, held during Men's Health Awareness Week in support of the MIND charity and The Ricky Hatton Foundation, at Brunswick Gallery.

The outing comes after the former couple reportedly had a heated argument at their former home last week, during which police became involved following a series of previous disputes.

Freddy and Holly had split up again after rekindling their relationship following the birth of their daughter

Freddy's presence at the charity event marks an important step for the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody. He was joined by Kelly Osbourne and DF Fat Tony.

The Television personality has always been vocal about his struggles with bipolar and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

He previously opened up about his difficult experiences at school, explaining that he was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 10.

'I never meant to be disruptive, I don't think I was bad but I weren't good,' he admitted.

Last month, it was reported that Freddy and Holly had split up again after rekindling their relationship following the birth of their daughter.