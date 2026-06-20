Tom Hanks breaks silence on 'Toy Story 6' future

Just because Toy Story 5 has arrived does not mean Tom Hanks is ready to sign off on another sequel without asking some tough questions first.

The Hollywood icon, who once again steps into Woody’s cowboy boots alongside Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear, says the beloved Pixar franchise should not keep rolling forward simply because audiences love it.

“If you’re gonna do another Toy Story, it better be worthwhile,” Tom told Entertainment Weekly.

“It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title. I mean, it is a huge corporate business without a doubt, I’m not gonna discount that. But unless it’s good, new, fresh, there’s no reason to do it at all.”

In other words: no sequel just for sequel’s sake.

But the Oscar winner’s biggest concern may not be storylines – it’s technology.

As artificial Intelligence continues reshaping Hollywood conversations, hanks admitted the idea of Woody living on without him is not as far-fetched as it once sounded.

“Time is undefeated,” he said. “The question would be whether or not we could cobble together some version of me. Every word we have ever recorded in time in Toy Story is on digital media somewhere, so they could put together anything they would want.”

The possibility left both Hanks and Allen uneasy, with the actors agreeing it’s “a scary thought.”

For now, though, fans can enjoy seeing Woody and Buzz reunited on the big screen.

And while Toy Story 6 is not off the table, Hanks has made one thing crystal clear: if Pixar decides to open the toy box again, it had better bring something fresh with it.