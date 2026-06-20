Jelly Roll makes emotional confession about Bunnie Xo amid split

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo may be ending their marriage, but do not expect a messy celebrity breakup.

Just days after news surfaced that the country star filed for divorce, both Jelly Roll and Bunnie are making one thing crystal clear: the love is still there, even if the marriage is not.

According to sources close to the singer, Jelly Roll has reached a point in his life where he is feeling healthier, more focused and more certain about his future than ever before.

"The reality is that he will always love her, but that doesn't mean that he wants to stay married," a source shared, adding that Bunnie played a huge role in helping him survive some of the toughest chapters of his life.

That gratitude was impossible to miss when Jelly Roll addressed the split during a recent concert.

"Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her."

The singer also shut down the biggest rumour swirling online.

"Nobody cheated on nobody," he told fans. "Bunnie, I love you baby."

Meanwhile, Bunnie has been equally candid. On her podcast, she described the divorce as anything but dramatic.

"We're still having a baby together," she revealed, referring to the pair's ongoing family plans.

She also insisted the public has misunderstood the situation.

"Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other."

The couple who married in 2016 and renewed their vows in 2023, have weathered plenty of storms together. Now, instead of fighting over the ending, they are rewriting the breakup playbook–choosing friendship, co-parenting and mutual respect over public drama.

In a celebrity world filled with bitter splits, this may be the most unexpected plot twist of all.