 
Geo News

Jessica Jimpson cancels Ohio concert at last minute

The singer announced the last minute cancellation of her Fraze Pavilion show due to expected severe weather

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 20, 2026

The concert cancelation comes just days after Simpson opened up about the intense pressure she faced early in her career
The concert cancelation comes just days after Simpson opened up about the intense pressure she faced early in her career 

Jessica Jimpson apologised to fans for cancelling her upcoming concert in Ohio at the last minute due to safety concerns. 

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer, 45, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her show at Fraze Pavilion on Monday had been cancelled, with tickets set to be refunded.

'I’m so sad and I will miss y’all! I look forward to seeing y’all soon!!”' she wrote alongside the announcement. A separate note from the venue to ticket holders confirmed the cancellation, citing weather concerns.

'Unfortunately, due to the impending inclement weather, the Jessica Simpson concert scheduled for Monday, June 22nd has been canceled,' it read.

'Artist and fan safety are always everyone’s first concern. Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment within 48 hours.'

The concert cancelation comes just days after Simpson opened up about the intense pressure she faced early in her career to match the image of pop peers Britney Spears, 44, and Christina Aguilera, 45.

Taylor Swift ,Travis Kelce secretly married? Fans stumped video
Taylor Swift ,Travis Kelce secretly married? Fans stumped
Venezuela Fury ignores Noah Price's quip about couple's small house
Venezuela Fury ignores Noah Price's quip about couple's small house
Tom Hanks breaks silence on 'Toy Story 6' future video
Tom Hanks breaks silence on 'Toy Story 6' future
Jennifer Aniston, boyfriend Jim Curtis face unexpected Brad Pitt problem video
Jennifer Aniston, boyfriend Jim Curtis face unexpected Brad Pitt problem
Jesy Nelson condemns NHS 'postcode lottery' ahead of crucial SMA debate
Jesy Nelson condemns NHS 'postcode lottery' ahead of crucial SMA debate
Charity appearance marks positive move for Freddy Brazier amid personal turmoil video
Charity appearance marks positive move for Freddy Brazier amid personal turmoil
Jelly Roll makes emotional confession about Bunnie Xo amid split
Jelly Roll makes emotional confession about Bunnie Xo amid split
Elisha Cuthbert reflects on 4-year-long break from acting
Elisha Cuthbert reflects on 4-year-long break from acting