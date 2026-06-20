Jessica Jimpson cancels Ohio concert at last minute

The concert cancelation comes just days after Simpson opened up about the intense pressure she faced early in her career

Jessica Jimpson apologised to fans for cancelling her upcoming concert in Ohio at the last minute due to safety concerns.

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer, 45, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her show at Fraze Pavilion on Monday had been cancelled, with tickets set to be refunded.

'I’m so sad and I will miss y’all! I look forward to seeing y’all soon!!”' she wrote alongside the announcement. A separate note from the venue to ticket holders confirmed the cancellation, citing weather concerns.

'Unfortunately, due to the impending inclement weather, the Jessica Simpson concert scheduled for Monday, June 22nd has been canceled,' it read.

'Artist and fan safety are always everyone’s first concern. Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment within 48 hours.'

The concert cancelation comes just days after Simpson opened up about the intense pressure she faced early in her career to match the image of pop peers Britney Spears, 44, and Christina Aguilera, 45.