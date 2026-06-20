Perrie Edwards leaves fans swooning with sweet tribute to Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

The couple, who have been together for eight years, said “I do” in Quinta do Lago, with around 70 close friends and family in attendance

Perrie Edwards has been heaping praise on her new husband Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, leaving fans swooning over their bond.

The singer, 32, and the footballer, also 32, married last weekend in a picturesque Catholic church in the sleepy village of Estoi.

She gushed about her partner as she performed at the Isle Of Wight Festival on Saturday night.

While on stage, she expressed her love for Alex as she introduced her song Cute Aggression, saying: 'Now some of you might not know this but I have this guy right and I am a little bit obsessed with him...

'So I've decided to write a song about his curly hair and his freckles... And I hope every single one of you can experience a love like that because that is the kind of love you deserve!'

She then launched into her hit as the crowds went wild.

Lewis Capaldi took to the stage for the headline set on Friday, while Calvin Harris performed on Saturday, followed by The Cure on Sunday.

The couple, who have been together for eight years, said “I do” in Quinta do Lago, with around 70 close friends and family in attendance.