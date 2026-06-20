Michelle Keegan enjoys lunch outing with mum Jacqueline, daughter Palma

Michelle welcomed her first child, daughter Palma, with her husband Mark Wright in March 2025

Michelle Keegan headed out for a lunch hang out with her mum, Jacqueline, and daughter Palma as she enjoyed a break from filming her new Harlan Coben project.

The actress has been adding to her roster of gripping dramas by filming The Woods, but took a day off to relax in the Manchester sunshine.

In terms of style, Michelle cut a chic figure in a black cargo trousers, a white vest and a £3,400 Bottega Veneta bag as she headed to an outdoor cafe for the meal.

The former Coronation Street star was seen having a sweet moment with her little girl during her outing.

Michelle welcomed her first child, daughter Palma, with her husband Mark Wright in March 2025, after they tied the knot in 2015.

It comes after Mark Wright shared a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Michelle Keegan, alongside a collection of sweet photos of the actress.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of his beloved wife and wrote:' 'It’s your day Baby. A year away from the big 4.0 but don’t look a day over 21.