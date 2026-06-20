David Beckham leans on Tom Cruise’s advice as family feud explodes

The Beckham family drama has taken yet another emotional turn – and this time, Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise has quietly stepped into the picture,

David Beckham’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame moment was meant to be a career highlight. Instead, it reportedly turned into a deep emotional day, as his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham was noticeably absent despite living nearby.

The absence has only intensified ongoing tensions within the family, with insiders describing the situation as “painful and unresolved.” In the middle of it all, the Mission Impossible star has reportedly become an unexpected source of support for David.

“This was such a bittersweet day for David. It was such an honour to get a star on the Walk of Fame, but at the same time, it was a hugely disappointing day because he was holding out hope Brooklyn would come,” a source shared.

Tom, who has faced his own long-running estrangement from daughter Suri Cruise, has allegedly been offering quiet advice and emotional perspective.

“He’s reminding him he’s got three other kids who are wonderful. Tom has always taken so much solace in having Connor and Bella. He says staying focused on how grateful he is to have them has been his saving grace, and he’s urging David to take the same stance.”

The bond between the two stars has reportedly grown stronger over shared experiences of complicated fatherhood. Cruise, who has previously acknowledged strained ties with Suri, is said to understand the emotional weight David is carrying.

“The fact that Tom is willing to open up to David about Suri and that situation says a lot about how much he trusts him,” the insider added.

Beyond emotional support, the friendship itself has become a rare bright spot in an otherwise turbulent situation.

“Tom is an obvious choice as far as someone to confide in, since he’s had his own experience of child and parent alienation… they’ve both suffered the same heartbreak of having a child choose no contact.”