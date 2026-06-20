Brazil legend Ronaldinho, 46, makes surprise career move 11 years after retirement

Brazil soccer legend Ronaldinho, 46 has stunned the Football world by announcing a major career move after retirement in 2018.

The Brazilian icon hung up his boots 11 years ago.

Ronaldinho, who last played with Fluminense in 2015 did not join any club later.

Multiple media reports suggest Ronaldinho will make an official announcement next week in Miami.

Excited with joining the club, Ronaldinho said, “New colours, same smile. I can’t wait to get back to dancing on the ball and write a new story together with Ignazio and the entire Cipirani family,” per The Sun.

“Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna,” he continued.

Ronaldinho called the Italian club Ravenna his home, saying, “I spent 24 years of my life in the United States, but I still consider Ravenna my home.”

Ronaldinho, who helped Brazil win the World Cup in 2002 and has won a Ballon d’Or award during his superb career.

Amid all the buzz, Ravenna honorary VP Ariedo Braida dashed all hopes of soccer fans seeing the former Barcelona and AC Milan legend in action for Serie C ahead of the 2026/2027 season.

“Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us, but he won’t play for Ravenna in Serie C next season,” said Braida.