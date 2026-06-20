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Kennedy Center tarp debate intensifies as officials cite technical reasons: Here's why

The Kennedy Center’s scheduled shutdown had been blocked by U.S. District Judge Casey Cooper last month

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 20, 2026

Kennedy Center tarp debate intensifies as officials cite technical reasons: Heres why
Kennedy Center tarp debate intensifies as officials cite technical reasons: Here's why

The debate over the tarps covering the metal rigging area at the Kennedy Center where President Donald Trump’s name was removed intensified.

The debate gained momentum on Friday, June 19 after a status report was submitted before the court just hours before approaching deadline regarding the future of the Kennedy Center.

As per the Kennedy Center official, who cited technical reasons for the tarp to hang over it until the crews complete the maintenance work involving the marble and soffit panels.

The court had directed the Kennedy Center to furnish details why the building is needed to shutdown completely for two-years from June 19.

The historic arts center on Friday, June 19, requested the judge for more time to comply with deadlines in an ongoing lawsuit as its board explores avenues for renovation.

The center said it plans to keep the building open beyond the actual planned July 5 closure date.

The management at the center is set to present the proposed three options to a board of trustees for a vote in mid-July, the filing stated.

The Kennedy Center’s scheduled shutdown had been blocked by U.S. District Judge Casey Cooper in Washington, DC, last month.

The judge ruled that center’s board had unlawful voted in favor the closure plans.

Adding, if the Kennedy Center closed completely, it would be impossible for the center to continue with the congressionally mandated activities.

District Judge Cooper also nullified a decision taken by the board to rename the venue in honor of the current president by endorsing it with his name.

Though the center complied with the mandate to remove Trump’s name from the building, large striped tarps cover where the metal letters marking his name were previously installed.

It led to the weekly protest by Hands Off The Arts, chanting the slogan, “Take down the tarp!”

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