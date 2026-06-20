Selena Gomez's fans 'feel bad for her' after Benny Blanco's transformation

Benny Blanco has officially entered his experiment era – and fans are still trying to process it.

The music producer, 38, made a surprise appearance on Complex’s GOAT Talk alongside rapper Lil Dicky, but it was not the debate over “greatest of all time” that stole attention.

It was Blanco’s hair–or what’s left of it.

The hitmaker ditched half of his signature curly hair, shaving down the entire left side of his head while leaving the other side untouched. No explanation, no warning, just chaos.

Fans immediately flooded the comments, with reactions ranging from concern to full-on confusion. One viewer even joked about whether he had “lost a bet,” while others questioned if the look was even real, suggesting it might be a “bald cap.”

And yes – Selena Gomez’s name inevitably got dragged into the conversation, with fans joking they “feel so bad for her” over the bold transformation.

The timing only added fuel to the fire. Just over a week earlier, Blanco had been in the middle of chaotic and comedic hair moment with Jennifer Aniston during a LolaVie ad shoot that also featured Gomez.

In the viral clip, Aniston examined Blanco’s curls before declaring, “Wow, God giveth, huh?” and jokingly searching his hair for “creatures,” while styling it into a low ponytail he admitted he’d never tried before.

The session ended with haircare swaps, wardrobe raids, and Blanco trying on Jimmy Choo heels – because apparently that’s where we are now in celebrity culture.

The Friends star later summed it up best: “To pony or not to pony... that is the question,” calling the whole encounter “so weird” but “so sweet.”

Blanco, meanwhile, seems fully unbothered, even writing, “my hair has never felt better” and joking, “i'm moving in.”

One thing is clear: Whether it’s music, comedy chaos, or half-shaved hairstyles, Benny Blanco is currently everywhere – and fans are just along for the ride.