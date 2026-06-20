'RHOA' star NeNe Leakes faces fresh family heartbreak amid legal woes

Nene Leakes’s family is once again making headlines – and not for reality TV drama.

Bryson Bryant, the son of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, is reportedly back behind bars after allegedly running into trouble with the terms of his probation.

According to multiple reports, Bryant has been held in a Georgia jail since May 1. The latest legal issue reportedly stems from allegations that he failed to comply with probation requirements, failed to appear as ordered, and fell behind on child support obligations.

The arrest marks another chapter in a legal saga that has followed Bryant over the past few years.

His probation reportedly traces back to a July 2023 arrest in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he faced several charges, including violating probation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, loitering, and giving false information to police.

One of the more eyebrow-raising allegations at the same time was that Bryant allegedly identified himself as his younger half-brother, Brentt Leakes, during an encounter with law enforcement.

While the drug charge was eventually dismissed through a plea agreement, Bryant was ordered to complete a year of probation, pay a $5oo fine, perform 40 hours of community service, and submit to random drug testing.

Reports now claim those conditions were not fully met.

The latest development has sparked fresh conversation among fans of the Bravo personality, many of whom have watched NeNe publicly navigate personal and family challenges over the years.

Neither Bryant nor Leakes has publicly addressed the latest reports.

For now, the reality star’s son remains at the center of another legal storm – one that appears far from over.