World's most expensive beggar? $16,000 robot asking humans for recharge money goes viral

Robot caught begging humans for money: Watch

Humanity has adapted to humanoid robots performing everyday tasks; however, a hilarious moment captured on camera caught us off guard.

A humanoid robot in China’s Sichuan province was spotted begging for money claiming that it needed the money for recharge.

The clip of the beggar robot quickly went viral on social media with netizens sharing humorous reactions. The video shows the humanoid kneeling on one knee, holding its hands together for the passersby to put money in it.

A loudspeaker, placed just beside the two-legged machine, requested the public to help with the electricity bills, adding, “no money to recharge.” The robot had a plate placed for people to put coins and cash in, whereas, a QR code was also available for the ones who didn’t have cash.

The human operators of the robot haven’t been identified; however, the bot was identified as Unitree G1 humanoid robot. Ironically, the Unitree G1 reportedly costs around $16,000, making it one of the most expensive beggars ever seen on a street corner

One user wrote on X, “Footage of humanoid-style robots used in street performance or donation-driven setups have raised questions about automation, employment, and the blurred line between entertainment and technology.”

Another user hilariously stated, “China is 30 years ahead of the U.S. and Europe.” A third one wrote, “Since robots are begging for money. The AI takeover is on hold for now.”