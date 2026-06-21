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Gigi Hadid reacts to Anne Hathaway's pregnancy announcement

Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Gigi Hadid reacts to Anne Hathaways pregnancy announcement
Gigi Hadid reacts to Anne Hathaway's pregnancy announcement 

Gigi Hadid is showering love as Anne Hathaway revealed exciting baby news.

After the Devil Wears Prada star announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, the supermodel took to the comments section to share her enthusiasm.

"YESSSS MOMMMYYYYY [red heart, heart with an arrow and red heart with a ribbon emoji]," Hadid, who shares a daughter Khai Malik with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, wrote in response to the actress's pregnancy reveal.

Recently amid heavy speculations that The Princess Diaries actress is pregnant, she cleared the air by confirming the news officially.

On Friday, June 19, she shared the good news via a playful video on her Instagram featuring herself in a white, flowy dress.

The 43-year-old actress walked into the frame with both hands on her belly. After stopping briefly to show off her baby bump, she playfully dashed out of view, adding a touch of shyness to the sweet announcement.

The adorable clip was set to Barbara Lewis' classic song Baby, I'm Yours. The Oscar-winning actress kept the caption simple, writing, "x Baby, I'm yours x."

For the unversed, The Idea of You actress and Shulman, tied the knot in 2012. They are already parents to two sons Jonathan, 10, and six-year-old Jack.

On the workfront, Hathaway is also preparing for the release of The Odyssey, which reunites her with director Christopher Nolan. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17.

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