Holly Ramsay reveals pregnancy with Adam Peaty in sweet announcement

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are expecting their first child!

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday. As public figures, they chose to share the exciting news in style.

In a sweet post shared by the 26-year-old influencer, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in December.

The baby will also be the first grandchild of celebrity chef Gordon and his wife, Tana.

She captioned the post: 'Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can't wait to meet our baby girl.'

Family members and loved ones quickly flooded the comments section with messages of love and congratulations.

Among those sending their best wishes were Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay, Romeo Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

It is worth mentioning that the Beckham family are close friends of the Ramsays.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 27, 2025, at the historic Bath Abbey, followed by a reception at Kin House in the countryside.

However, Adam has reportedly been involved in a feud with his estranged family.

It was revealed in November that he had banned his mother, Caroline, and father, Mark, from attending his wedding to Holly in Decemeber.