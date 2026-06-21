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Nicole Kidman thanks fans and friends for sweet birthday wishes

Oscar winning actress Nicole Kidman welcomes new year with a breathtaking desert escape

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 21, 2026

Nicole Kidman thanks fans and friends for sweet birthday wishes
Nicole Kidman thanks fans and friends for sweet birthday wishes

Nicole Kidman is basking in love and sunshine as she celebrates her 59th birthday.

After the Oscar winner, who turned a year older on Saturday June 20, enjoyed an outpouring of sweet messages and warm wishes on her big day, she expressed deep gratitude to all the loved ones who took time to make her feel special.

“Another trip around the sun [sun and yellow heart emoji],” she captioned a snapshot of herself. “Thank you for all the birthday love xx #SummerSolsticeBaby.”

A birthday not marked by candles, but by sunlight. The Practical Magic star shared a mesmerising photo of herself, bathing in the golden light of a desert sunset.

She was sitting quietly among ancient boulders, her profile illuminated as she gazed toward the horizon.

The sun peeks through the delicate branches of a desert tree, casting a soft glow across the rugged landscape.

Her comments section was flooded with more love from her friends and fans.

Natalie Portman wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen!”

Michelle Pfeiffer commented, “Happy Birthday lovely Nicole! [rose, heart, confetti and cake emoji].”

Mariska Hargity chimed in writing, “Happy happy birthday nic.”

Rita Wilson, meanwhile attached many pink flowers, cake, tulip and confetti emojis, “Happy Birthday, Nicole!!”

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